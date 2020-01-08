Online registration is open for the 15th annual Run Through Time Trail Marathon, Half Marathon and 2-Mile Fun Run, which will take place March 14 on the Arkansas Hills Trail System, public lands and local roads.
In a press release, organizers urged participants to register early because prices for the marathon and half marathon will increase on Jan. 16, and both races are expected to sell out.
Early registration for the marathon costs $65, and the half marathon costs $45. Fee for the 2-mile fun run is $10.
Volunteers are also needed for the event, which is a fundraiser for Salida Mountain Trails.
For more information or to register, visit chaffeerunning.org. For questions or to volunteer, contact Kristy Falcon at rttsalida@gmail.com.
