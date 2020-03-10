Governor Jared Polis declared a state of emergency for Colorado as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state reached 15.
Three new confirmed cases were diagnosed today with one in Eagle County, bringing their total to three; one in Arapahoe County, the second case confirmed there; and one in Gunnison County, that county’s first case.
With the declaration, Polis is asking for federal, state and local efforts to help identify and contain COVID-19 cases in the state.
