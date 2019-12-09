Horizons Exploratory Academy students shared projects based on independent study projects or internship experiences Thursday at the school’s Walkabout Night.
For some students internships are a chance to weigh the pros and cons of a possible career choice, and for others it is a way to showcase an area of interest.
In Arianna Pappenfort’s case, her internship pointed her away from her original interest.
Pappenfort, 19, chose to investigate cosmetology with the help of HEA graduate Megan Walberg, who now works in the industry locally at Bangs Hair Salon.
Although she learned some new skills while observing Walberg, she decided that her interest was not in hairstyling.
“She stands up all day and talks to customers constantly,” Pappenfort said.
That level of interaction didn’t feel right to the self-confessed introvert.
Pappenfort developed an interest in aesthetics while doing her internship and is now looking at makeup and skin care as a possible career path.
Her experience gave her a chance to investigate some of the business side of working in cosmetology as well, including the pros and cons of owning one’s own business, something she aspires to down the road.
Lilly Maguire, 16, has a different kind of skin care in mind for a career.
An artist, Maguire said she wants to be doing something that makes her happy.
Her favorite way to relieve stress is to draw, and she wants to incorporate that interest and her talent into her work.
Maguire researched the tattoo industry, which involves a rigorous apprenticeship of four to six hours a day, five to six days a week, for three to four years.
At 16, she is too young to be able to start an apprenticeship, for which the minimum age is 18, but she was advised to work on her portfolio and have something to show artists she would like to learn from when she is old enough.
She said she likes the idea of creating important things on people’s bodies that will be permanent.
Senior Jelissa Quintana’s presentation concerned the time she spent working on an industrial hemp farm in Chama, New Mexico, during the summer.
The 19-year-old said the 2½-month career exploration came about because a friend of her father’s owned the farm and she was interested in working there.
She said she started out helping with the planting at the beginning of the growing season, preparing a brand-new field and planting seedlings, and eventually ended up in charge of one of the greenhouses.
The end products of the crop she helped grow included CBD oil and paper.
Anjelo West, 17, did an apprenticeship at Monarch Mountain two years ago in snowboard instruction.
This season he is working as an instructor at the resort and decided to do his project on his experience.
He said when he was younger, snowboarding became an outlet for him, and he now wants to spark that interest for other kids.
West said he really enjoys it when he’s teaching kids who have never even seen snow before.
“It makes me happy to see their eyes light up when they stand up on the snow,” West said.
He said snowboarding is his passion, and he is working on certification in snowboard instruction to further that career.
Recently two past students requested him for further instruction this season.
West said he has taught students from ages 3 to 76 to snowboard and wants to continue doing what he loves.
