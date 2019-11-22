Salida city officials issued a press release Thursday to explain the rate increases for water and sewer utilities that will take effect early next year if approved by city council as part of the city’s 2020 budget.
According to the release, the increase is needed to pay for maintaining existing infrastructure and to “preserve the city’s high-quality service levels for current customers.”
Finance Director Aimee Tihonovich announced during a council work session Monday that the proposed changes include a water service rate increase of 3 percent and a sewer service rate increase of 4.5 percent.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, she explained that the overall average monthly utility bill increase would be about 3.2 percent because wastewater accounts for a smaller portion of the bill.
Thursday’s release estimated an overall average monthly bill increase between 3.1 and 3.7 percent for residential customers, depending on their average monthly usage. That translates to an increase between $2 and $3.50 on a monthly bill.
Commercial customers could expect a monthly bill increase between 3.6 and 3.8 percent, an increase of roughly $2 to $4 per month for smaller users and up to $60 per month for large consumers, the release stated.
City officials said a 2015 Water and Wastewater Rate Study included a 10-year financial plan with proposed revenue adjustments over the next five years. However, they said the city did not increase the rates as recommended in the study and now needs an incremental increase to maintain infrastructure.
Rates have not gone up in four years, and the proposed increase is lower than the recommended increase outlined in the 2015 study, the release stated.
“If rates do not increase, more severe or urgent rate increases may be needed in the future. To avoid an even larger funding gap, and to fund future infrastructure needs, a rate increase is necessary now,” officials said in the release.
