A “boil water advisory,” effective immediately, has been issued by the Saguache County Public Health Department for Lazy K-V Estates.
A broken water line resulted in a loss of pressure to the system, which may allow disease-causing organisms to enter the water, according to a press release.
The Health Department stated, “Lazy K-V Estates needs to boil all water used for drinking and cooking until further notice. No contamination has been detected. This is a precaution while the water quality is tested.”
