The Colorado Department of Transportation had planned to do some avalanche control work Thursday at U.S. 50 Monarch Pass, but a parked car foiled its efforts.
CDOT had used its Gazex system for avalanche control work the week before, so Lisa Schwantes, CDOT Region 5 communications manager, said Thursday was expected to be a fairly quick operation, possibly less than an hour, using a charge to see if anything would slide.
However, the work was canceled because “the car was parked directly under the slide path and we had no idea where the occupants were,” Schwantes said.
“Never leave vehicles near or adjacent to snow slide areas,” CDOT Maintenance Supervisor Tyler Carlson said in a press release. He said cars parked in those areas hinder CDOT’s winter maintenance operations, and natural slides could also cover the cars.
Schwantes said white signs notify of no parking in avalanche areas, but they sometimes go missing in avalanches or other incidents. The slide path on U.S. 50 is just east of Monarch Mountain ski area.
Thursday’s control work has been rescheduled for next week after staff from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center and CDOT deemed the road safe for the weekend.
Last week’s incident, however, isn’t unique.
“It happens on all of our mountain passes,” Schwantes said, adding that it’s an annual occurrence on U.S. 550 Red Mountain Pass and Colo. 17 Cumbres Pass as well as Monarch Pass.
CDOT advises backcountry users to park only in clearly marked and designated parking areas. While some areas along the highway may provide ample room to park several feet away and off the asphalt, CDOT warns vehicle owners that they run the risk of being trapped with snow pushed by plows. Vehicles left on the side of the road also make plowing difficult for road maintenance crews.
Backcountry users are also advised that when leaving vehicles on the road shoulder, they risk being fined and their vehicle being towed. Owners who leave vehicles unattended on the roadside are at risk of obstructing avalanche control missions and operation of heavy equipment. Obstructing highway operations violates state law.
CDOT did not tow the car on Thursday. “We didn’t want to leave them in that predicament,” Schwantes said.
Schwantes said if people do park on a shoulder along the roadside in non-avalanche areas, they should still pack a shovel with them in case they need to dig their vehicle out after a plow goes by.
She said their mountain crew’s main objective is clearing the roadways after it snows, then they plow shoulders and parking areas afterwards as time allows.
“It’s all about safety,” Schwantes said, referring to the parking rules. She added, “For seasoned backcountry users, their best friend is the Colorado Avalanche Information Center site; that will tell them what the danger is in the backcountry.”
