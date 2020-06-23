William Chapman was a familiar sight in downtown Salida, wearing a duster coat and carrying a painted walking stick with bandanas on it he named Gloria, and he was often found sitting on the steps of the caboose, where he read and talked with those who knew him.
Chapman took a fall Friday in which he broke some ribs and lost consciousness.
Friends said he had told them he had cancer.
He was airlifted to Memorial Central Hospital in Colorado Springs, where he died Saturday evening.
He never regained consciousness, but Mike Orrill of Chaffee County Public Health, Chapman’s friend and medical proxy, was able to contact his son and mother so they could say goodbye.
Orrill said Chapman died holding onto Gloria.
In January Chapman donated a tin cup and spoon found by a friend to the Salida Museum.
“If we don’t preserve our history, we won’t know where we’re coming from,” he said at the time.
He said he had been homeless for 30 years, since his wife died, and “loved it.”
Chapman said he discovered Salida about 15 years ago and liked to revisit the area, where he would sleep in a shelter in winter and in the open or in a cave in summer.
A memorial gathering for Chapman will take place at 9 a.m. Friday at the caboose at the north end of F Street.
Orrill said anyone who would like to make a memorial contribution may donate to the Caring and Sharing winter shelter, where Chapman stayed in cold weather.
