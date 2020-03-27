As the week of spring break winds down and precautions against COVID-19 ramp up, Salida School District is making plans for what school will look like through at least April 17.
Salida School District Superintendent David Blackburn stated in a letter to families that teachers and staff are preparing to offer a distance education option for all students starting Monday.
“Sometime on the 30th you should get an email from your child’s teachers about what is possible that week and how to access the options,” Blackburn wrote.
“Our first week of distance learning will focus on access and engagement.”
The state’s school superintendents participated in a conference call Thursday afternoon with Gov. Jared Polis and the commissioner of education to discuss next steps.
Armed with the outcomes of that meeting, Blackburn has scheduled a school leadership meeting for today.
“Coming out of that meeting, I hope to be able to give clear updates on what we can expect the following week,” he said.
