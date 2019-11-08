Monday is Veterans Day – a federal holiday honoring military veterans for their service.
Originally called Armistice Day, and sometimes Remembrance Day, it marked the end of World War 1. Hostilities in that war formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 – hence the choice of Nov. 11 to honor veterans.
Armistice Day began a year later in 1919, was adopted as a national holiday in 1938, and the name was changed to Veterans Day in 1954.
To honor veterans, a number of events and other forms of recognition are being offered during the weekend and on Monday.
The new Veterans’ Rock near the Cotopaxi High School gym will be dedicated at 11 a.m. on Veterans Day. The American Legion Color Guard of Ray Lines Post No. 64 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3820 will participate.
VFW Post No. 3820 will conduct a flag ceremony at 8 a.m. today at Walmart for the Walmart remodel dedication.
From about 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday the group will conduct their annual Buddy Poppy distribution at Patio Pancake Place, Safeway and Walmart, and at 2 p.m. Monday VFW members will visit the eighth-grade class at Salida Middle School to visit with students and answer questions about their service.
At 6 p.m. Monday VFW members are supporting the Veterans Dinner at the Salida Elks Lodge No. 808.
Retired Cols. Dawn and Rick Barrowman, U.S. Army veterans, are offering a free 12-ounce coffee for veterans or a discount of a single espresso shot, which amounts to a $1 discount on espressos, which are two- and three-shot drinks.
Steve Chapman of Salida Walking Tours is giving 50 percent off on all tours the week of Nov. 10 to veterans and their immediate families. To schedule, call 719-497-9444.
All Marines and FMF corpsmen are invited to the 244th Marine Corps birthday celebration at 8 p.m. Sunday at Salida Elks Lodge No. 808, 148 E. Second St. For information call Dee Nachtrieb at 719-2007-4399.
High Country Bank, 7360 W. U.S. 50, will host its seventh annual Veterans Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, honoring military personnel.
A Veterans Day supper honoring all who served will take place Monday at Salida Elks Lodge. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the meal begins at 6 p.m. Enter through the E Street side. Relaxation Dental Specialties, 1222 C St., will offer free dental services for veterans starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.
The day begins with a flag ceremony with members of Boy Scout Troop 60 and singing of the national anthem at 7:45 a.m. Coffee, muffins and pastries will be served in the morning and small snack plates in the afternoon. The event is open to the community to show support for local veterans.
Only veterans scheduled in advance for the free dental work will be served starting at 8 a.m. For information or to schedule an appointment, call 719-539-3145.
