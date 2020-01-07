The Elections Division at the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced Monday three initiatives have been approved for the 2020 general election ballot: Proposed Initiative 107, also known as the Restoration of Gray Wolves; Senate Bill 19-042 National Popular Vote Referendum; and Initiative 76, also known as the Citizen Qualification of Electors.
Proposed Initiative 107 will reintroduce gray wolves on designated lands west of the Continental Divide.
As a statewide initiative, Proposed Initiative 107 requires 124,632 signatures, or least 5 percent of the total number of votes cast for all candidates for the office of secretary of state at the last general election. This is a requirement of the Colorado Constitution (Article V, Section 1(3)).
The Secretary of State’s Office received 215,370 signatures and reviewed a 5 percent sample of those, which would project a number of valid signatures greater then 110 percent of the total number required.
The National Popular Vote Referendum challenges Colorado Senate Bill 19-042, which Gov. Jared Polis signed March 15, making Colorado one of 15 states and the District of Columbia to join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. The compact proposes disregarding the Electoral College and making the U.S. presidential election a straight popular vote.
Initiative 76 will ask voters the question, “Shall there be an amendment to the Colorado Constitution requiring that to be qualified to vote at any election an individual must be a United States citizen?”
