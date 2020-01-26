After executing a search warrant, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office sought additional charges Thursday against Isaac Bullard, who was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of a 3-year-old boy who was hit by a car in Cañon City.
The sheriff’s office, Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Bureau of Investigation executed the search warrant in the 1000 block of Natalie Street in Cañon City, according to a press release.
A warrant was sought on charges of cultivation of 30 or more marijuana plants, a drug felony 3; possession with intent to manufacture/ distribute marijuana, 50 pounds or greater, a drug felony 1; unlawful manufacture of marijuana concentrate using a dangerous substance, a drug felony 2; and special offender, drug felony 1.
Bullard, 38, is being held at the Fremont County Detention Facility on a no-bond hold on his new charges.
He previously was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, vehicular homicide, child abuse and careless driving causing death.
For more information on the story see Child dies after being struck by auto in Cañon City and Fremont County sheriff makes arrest in connection to child's death.
