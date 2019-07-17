by Mountain Mail Staff
The Salida Public Works Department announced that an independent contractor will be doing work for Boathouse Cantina Thursday and Friday on F Street.
The work will cut off access to the F Street bridge and parking lot.
The contractor will be cutting into the road to work on a water line.
