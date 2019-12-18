Eighteen Fire Academy students graduate from Colorado Mountain College Dec. 7 at the Leadville campus. Instructed by firefighter professionals from nine regional fire districts, the graduates are now prepared for regional fire department jobs. From left front are Jesse Gallup, Nick DeLorey, Nathaniel Cope, Zachary Cherry, Jonathan Burnham, Michael Boettcher, Anthony Belmonte and Nolan Anderson. Back: Corbin Wilson, Evan Stewart, Robert Shelley, Kyle Rogness, James Noah, Justin Jacobi, Peter Holmstrom, William Holder, Jaden Hermosillo and Thomas Harmon. Shelley will be working for the Salida Fire Department.