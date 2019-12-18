Eighteen graduates received Fire Academy I certificates Dec. 7 from Colorado Mountain College Leadville.
One of the graduates is Robert Shelley, who will be working for the Salida Fire Department. He came on as a reserve firefighter in 2017 but had full intentions of becoming a career firefighter despite the strict schedule of the Fire Academy.
“There were lots of early days because of training,” Shelley said. “It was physically challenging, but through the company (of my classmates, we) helped each other get through it.”
Salida Fire Chief Doug Bess said he approves of the program.
“It’s a very structured training they go through to meet state certification requirements,” Bess said. “Luckily, they’re taught all of the necessary tasks through the academy.”
As a part of the graduation ceremony, those in attendance received various awards highlighting their contributions to the program. Ryan Gregor received Instructor of the Year, Zachary Cherry received both Cadet of the Year and Academic Excellence, and Jonathan Burnham received the Certificate of Perseverance.
The cadets have taken two college-level courses since August, Firefighter I and Hazardous Materials Operations. Those courses equate to 12 credit hours. The Fire Academy I certification program is offered every fall semester at CMC Leadville.
The course webpage on coloradomtn.edu said the Fire Academy I certification program “prepares students with the fundamental skills and experience to pursue entry-level fire service positions.”
The academy curriculum included classes at CMC Leadville and hands-on training in Eagle County at the college’s live burn facility.
Debbie Crawford, Colorado Mountain College public information officer, said Fire Academy students were guided by both active and retired firefighters representing nine fire departments, including Salida, Eagle River, Summit, Vail, Greater Eagle, Glenwood Springs, Colorado River, Leadville and Red, White and Blue.
The graduates will have the option to enroll in the Fire Academy II certification program, which is intended to advance firefighters to the next level in the fire service. Graduates of this program will receive a Certificate of Occupational Proficiency in Fire Academy II.
