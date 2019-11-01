Central Colorado UAS Club will kick off Drone Safety Awareness Week at its meeting from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday at Central Colorado Regional Airport, 27960 CR 319, Buena Vista.
The Federal Aviation Administration has designated Nov. 4-10 as the country’s first National Drone Safety Awareness Week, according to a press release.
The meeting’s program will look at how drones have improved safety in many different industries, and club members will share their own stories.
For more information call club President Taylor Albrecht at 719-581-2010.
