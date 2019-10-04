Chaffee County Public Health lifted restrictions on outdoor activity as air quality from the Decker Fire is predicted to improve, Andrea Carlstrom, CCPH director, said Thursday.
“After consulting with Gayle Hagler, Decker Fire Air Resource Advisor, while smoke episode will continue throughout the county, conditions are looking favorable to lift the restrictions on outdoor activities due to predicted improved air quality after 9 a.m. (today),” Carlstrom said in a press release.
Carlstrom said the decision regarding outdoor activity will be made on a daily basis, after consulting with state and federal experts.
“We want our community to enjoy outdoor activities while they can, knowing that the conditions can change. Please be advised that air quality can vary throughout the county,” Carlstrom said. “Buena Vista might be experiencing poor air quality, even when Salida and Poncha Springs might not be. We will be sending our regular updates as appropriate. I am grateful for the collaborative effort to ensure that the health and wellness of our community is optimal despite the gravity of the fire.”
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued an air quality advisory through 9 a.m. today for southeastern Chaffee and northwest Fremont counties due to smoke from the Decker fire.
Despite less fire activity Thursday, a press release predicted Poncha Springs and Salida could still see periods of moderate to heavy smoke through this morning.
The affected area includes the communities of Poncha Springs, Smeltertown, Salida, Cleora, Wellsville and Howard.
Public Health recommends if smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood people may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly.
Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present or relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors.
If visibility is less than 5 miles in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.
Overnight Thursday winds were predicted to turn lighter with smoke beginning to drain downward into the valleys surrounding the fire.
This could create a threat of moderate to heavy smoke from Poncha Springs east and southeastward through Salida and down the Arkansas River drainage into northwestern parts of Fremont County through early morning today.
For daily updates on air quality in the Decker fire area visit colorado.gov/airquality/colo_advisory.aspx Colorado Smoke Outlook or inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6592/
