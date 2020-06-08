Chaffee County Public Health and Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center reported an additional case of COVID-19 was discovered following Tuesday’s free community testing.
The new case is an HRRMC employee who had traveled out of the county.
The case is not connected with the person’s work at the hospital.
The latest case brings the number of positive or probable cases of the virus up to 76, while the number of deaths connected to COVID-19 remained at 19, with 14 of those a direct result of the virus.
Statewide, deaths connected to COVID-19 were at 1,524 as of 4 p.m. Thursday, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment reported.
Of those, 1,274 deaths were directly attributable to COVID-19.
Of the 205,761 people tested for the virus, 27,615 have been diagnosed as positive or probable cases, or about 13 percent of those tested.
