The U.S. Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service will host public meetings to discuss the draft resource management plan for Browns Canyon National Monument beginning today in Salida.
A second public meeting will be take place Tuesday in Buena Vista, and the final meeting will be Wednesday in Golden.
All meetings will begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at 7:30 p.m. The Salida meeting will be at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.; the BV meeting will be at the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St.; and the Golden meeting will be at the Denver West Marriott, 1717 Denver West Blvd.
The management plan will determine how the national monument is managed for a decade or more, according to a press release, so the BLM encourages residents to attend the meetings to have their questions answered and express their opinions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.