Registration for fall classes is still open for several Colorado Mountain College credit and noncredit courses at CMC locations and online.
Some classes began Aug. 26, and others will start throughout the semester, according to a press release.
To register for noncredit classes, students can visit coloradomtn.edu/community-education and sign on as a new student.
Fall class schedules and directions on registering for credit and noncredit classes are available at coloradomtn.edu/classes.
Students also can visit any of CMC’s 11 campuses and learning locations, where campus staff can answer questions. Call 800-621-8559 or a local campus for more information.
