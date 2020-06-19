The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Colorado and southeast Colorado, including cities and towns along the U.S. 50 corridor from Salida to Pueblo.
The flood watch also covers the Decker, Hayden Pass and Junkins burn scars and is in effect until 7 p.m. this evening (June 19).
Strong thunderstorms capable of producing over an inch of rain in less than an hour will move across the U.S. 50 corridor from Salida through Pueblo this afternoon. This heavy rain could cause flash flooding over the burn scars and urban areas of Cañon City, Pueblo West and Pueblo. Flash flooding in the burns scars will be possible.
Rock slides may occur along the U.S. 50 corridor between Salida and Cañon City. Flash flooding may occur in the towns and cities of Cañon City, Pueblo West and Pueblo.
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
