Custer County fugitive Jerry Williams was taken into custody in Walsenburg at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Williams and another Custer County inmate, Bryan Webb, escaped from Custer County Detention Center in Westcliffe Jan. 12.
He was discovered hiding in the crawl space of a residence.
He was taken to Custer County Detention Center for booking and then moved to an undisclosed location for investigative purposes.
Webb, 30, remains at large. He is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs about 250 pounds and has black hair and hazel eyes. He is considered dangerous.
To report information regarding Webb call Custer County Communications Center at 719-276-5555, extension 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.