The Rocky Mountain Type 1 Incident Management Team took control of the Decker Fire Thursday. Operations section chief Rob Powell said there was significant fire growth Wednesday.
Most of the activity was on the north side of the fire yesterday, Powell said, and the fire made it pretty close to Bear Creek. Structure protection groups working near Howard, he said.
Crews are working on lines on the south, southwest, west, north and northeast of the fire, Powell said.
Powell said they are beefing up night shift staff, and more heavy air tankers, and helicopters are coming in.
Watch the full video here: https://www.facebook.com/DeckerFire2019/videos/2681065908646947/
