Salida School District Superintendent David Blackburn told the school board Tuesday that he is proud of staff, students and families in the district for their work on distance learning and student engagement since in-person learning was suspended in early April due to COVID-19 precautions.
Blackburn said what has been accomplished by staff and teachers in getting things set up and running has been “fairly amazing.”
Much of the discussion at the virtual school board meeting via Zoom centered on what has been done to accommodate students this year and planning ahead to next school year.
Terry Clark, district nutrition manager, reported the district started distributing meals to students who needed them March 16, beginning with lunches and quickly moving to breakfast and lunch.
Currently the nutrition department is providing seven days’ worth of breakfast and lunch items. Kids can collect bags on Mondays containing meal items and recipes for Monday-Wednesday, and Thursday’s bags contain food for Thursday-Sunday.
Clark said they distributed 130 bags Monday and hope to distribute 135 today.
Kids can pick up meals from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Salida Middle School, 520 Milford St., on the State Street side.
Clark said kitchen managers and staff from SMS, Longfellow Elementary School and Salida Early Childhood Center have been putting the meals together. The school Transportation Department, under the direction of Evalyn Parks, has been delivering meals to 13 outlying families from Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field to Howard, supplying 35 students with food.
So far, Clark reported, 1,942 breakfasts and lunch combinations had been distributed, including milk.
The total cost of the program so far has been $6,510.65, which will be at least partially reimbursed at a rate of $2.38 for breakfasts and $4.10 for lunches with summer lunch program funds from Colorado Department of Education.
Usually Salida schools do not qualify for reimbursement, but under this emergency, Clark said, the district can file claims for the funds.
Clark noted other food services in the area are also helping out with feeding kids and others who need help.
Amy Ward, district director of academic affairs, said she is deeply proud of Salida’s teachers and what they’ve been able to accomplish with high numbers of student engagement three weeks into the new distance education format.
Ward said distance learning is not the right term for what is occurring, rather it is “emergency alternative education in the midst of a global epidemic.”
She said with no time to plan for this eventuality, teachers “literally had to flip the switch” to develop a new way of teaching.
“It has been incredibly busy and stressful and ‘all hands on deck.’ I couldn’t be prouder of our teams,” she said.
Ward said she thought the new system is starting to stabilize in each grade level, and grade level teams are working on what works for them.
Everyone is getting used to the platforms and getting to the heart of teaching and learning with new content presentation.
Teachers are maintaining relationships with their students and finding ways to reach out to those who are having difficulty engaging.
Ward said, “Teachers are doing a great job and teaching their own children.”
She said some of the feedback shows some parents are overwhelmed with the added task of jumping into teaching their children, but everyone is trying to find a balance and problem solve where it is needed.
Grading will likely look different from school to school based on the new platforms, she said.
A current challenge is accommodating students with interventions and special education needs. Ward said all the schools’ therapists are doing some kind of option and are navigating the best they can with support of Board of Cooperative Education Services (BOCES).
Ward said Mountain BOCES, a newly formed district, will be taking over the Colorado Mountain College building in Buena Vista as its center of operations.
Salida High School and Colorado Mountain College have been collaborating on plans for the 2020-2021 school year in terms of offering concurrent enrollment classes at SHS for college credit.
Those classes would be in addition to currently offered advanced placement classes and classes offered by Western Colorado University.
Included in proposed classes for next year are two business classes, two college math classes, an environmental sciences class and two college-level English classes, CMC Salida program manager Amy Dennis said.
Blackburn said the hope is that in three to five years, Salida High School students would have the opportunity to leave high school with an associate degree.
CMC is also looking at a Friday Career Academy program to give students a taste of health care and sustainability careers and decide if that is what they want to pursue, CMC Leadville and Salida Dean Rachel Pokrandt said.
SHS Principal Tami Thompson said the school will request that grading in CMC concurrent classes be weighed similarly to AP and WCU classes.
Pokrandt mentioned CMC’s summer class tuition, fee and book waiver for in-district students and $1,000 scholarships for graduates within the district, which was made retroactive to 2017 graduates and later, as well as the college’s No Barriers Fund, which assists students with other expenses that might interfere with their education.
The college is also providing free online tutoring, which includes kindergarten through 12th grade, with instructors from all CMC campuses.
For more information visit coloradomtn.edu.
