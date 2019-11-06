Salida is now part of the Colorado Mountain College tax district, the first new community since 1982 to be included in the district.
Salida School District ballot issue 5A, which voters approved 2,823 to 1,848, or 60.44 percent to 39.56 percent, will bring a stronger CMC presence to Salida.
In Chaffee County, the vote was 2,798 for and 1,827 against the issue. Fremont County voters in the Salida School District voted 25 to 21 for a total of 46 votes counted.
Seven other county districts in the CMC tax district weighed in at 28,570 to 8,408 to accept Salida into the district, the first such addition since Steamboat Springs was annexed in 1982.
The breakdown of voting across the CMC tax district counties was about 78 percent for and 22 percent against. The voting counties were Pitkin County, east Garfield County, west Garfield County, Summit County, Routt County (Steamboat Springs), Lake County and Eagle County.
Dave Armstrong of Friends of Salida Schools, which supported the ballot issue, said he thanked the voters in Salida School District “for continued support and trust in the school district and belief that the board, teachers and district administration will continue to deliver excellent programming for our students and community.”
School board President Jennifer Visitacion said she was excited to begin the next phase in the partnership with CMC and thanked Salida for supporting that vision and moving forward.
Salida Superintendent David Blackburn said he was thankful to the community for taking this step forward and excited that people had chosen partnerships as a pathway.
Mayor P.T. Wood said he was “incredibly excited.”
“The collaboration with the school is great, and we now have the opportunity to do important, impactful and exciting things for our school district,” he said.
In other local contests, Visitacion, Joel McBride and Joe Smith, who all ran unopposed, retained their Salida school board seats.
Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell said her office processed 8,230 ballots between Buena Vista and Salida elections.
She said 20 ballots were being held in reserve, 10 of each style, in case of ballot irregularities, for the final official count.
Mitchell said it would take another eight days for the results of the election to be made final.
