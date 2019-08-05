Colorado Parks and Wildlife locations statewide will sell leftover hunting licenses on “Leftover Day,” beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Licenses offered during the draw process but not yet claimed often represent prime hunting opportunities and become available on a first-come, first-served basis on Leftover Day, CPW officials said in a press release.
Hunters can purchase the licenses in person at CPW offices and license retailers, online at cpwshop.com or by phone at 800-244-5613.
The 2019 Leftover List is available on CPW’s website, cpw.state.co.us, allowing sportspersons to find the specific licenses they hope to purchase on Leftover Day.
CPW recommends that purchasers complete an online checklist and have the necessary documentation ready before Leftover Day sales begin. Details are provided at the website.
In addition to leftover licenses, over-the-counter and over-the-counter with caps licenses will become available Aug. 8.
Over-the-counter (OTC) licenses, available to resident and nonresident hunters, are restricted to certain units, seasons and manners of take. They are not limited in quota, so customers can purchase them at any time until the day before the hunting season begins.
After the season starts, OTC licenses are available at CPW locations only, with the exception of archery elk OTC licenses and plains elk OTC licenses, which can be purchased at any CPW sales agent. Customer bag limits still apply.
Over-the-counter with caps licenses are licenses with a limited quota only available on a first-come, first-served basis for both resident and nonresident hunters.
Both OTC and OTC licenses with caps are sold online at cpwshop.com, by phone at 800-244-5613 or at CPW locations and retailers, starting at 9 a.m. Aug. 8.
For more information, see the 2019 Colorado Big Game Brochure, available on the CPW website.
