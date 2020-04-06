Chaffee County commissioners will conduct a virtual meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday to vote on several resolutions and hold two public hearings on land use code issues.
Because the county administration building is closed to the public, the meeting will be via Zoom teleconferencing program. Those wishing to attend can go visit chaffeecounty.org and find the meeting link on the right-hand side of the home page.
At 9:15 a.m. commissioners will hear the appeal for preliminary plat for the Larks Perch major subdivision, 9479 Hutchinson Lane. The plan is to divide 36.87 acres into 13 lots with a minimum lot size of 2.01 acres, with wells and wastewater treatment systems.
At 9:45 a.m. they will hear a request for a heritage water subdivision exemption for 8315 CR 160, subdividing 369.93 acres into one lot and an outlot. Lot 1 will be 14.19 acres, and the outlot will be the remaining 355.74 acres. Lot 1 has an existing business, and the outlot will be used for agricultural production. Each parcel has an existing well.
Commissioners had public hearings scheduled for the Salida Pole Pedal Paddle Race and Spiral Drive Run, but both events are canceled.
At 10 a.m. they will hear introduction and reading of a proposed ordinance for licensing and regulation of refuse haulers doing business in unincorporated Chaffee County.
Other items on the agenda include:
• An agreement between Lexipol LLC and Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services.
• An agreement between Zoll Ventilation Sales and EMS.
• A ground lease between Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field and Harder/Diesslin Holdings LLC.
• A contract between Russbasset Furniture and Chaffee County Dispatch.
• An agreement between Atmos Energy and Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
• An agreement between CIC Computer Information Concepts and the county treasurer’s office.
• Open bids for 125,000 gallons of magnesium chloride and up to 300 tons of CRS 2P emulsified road oil.
• A resolution for SRVP boundary line adjustment.
• A resolution for Cooper boundary line adjustment.
• A resolution for Hiser heritage water subdivision exemption.
• A resolution for the Society for Creative Anachronism Battlemoor XI special event permit.
• Potential amendments to the Kalivoda subdivision improvements agreement.
• A letter of support for “Heart of the Arkansas” projects submitted to Great Outdoors Colorado by Central Colorado Conservancy, The Trust for Public Lands and Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust.
• Finalizing the 30-day flow recommendation for recreational in-channel diversion (RICD).
• Extension of declaration of local emergency.
• Possible continuation of April 21 public hearing for an existing 1041 permit for Nestlé Waters North America.
•An update from the Chaffee County Economic Recovery Team.
