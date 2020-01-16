Community members affected by recent changes in use fees at Salida School District facilities filled the Kesner Building boardroom Tuesday evening to express their concerns to the school board during public comment.
The fee includes a $105 maintenance fee per facility use. A $2 user fee per person per use is scheduled to be phased in over three years for youth.
The first phase of the increases began this year.
Several youth sports coaches and representatives of other facility users attended as well as most members of Salida High School boys’ and girls’ basketball teams.
Crystal Wold, representing youth football and youth basketball programs, said as fees have increased both programs are seeing a decrease in participation.
“I would hate to see these programs go away,” Wold said.
Youth basketball coach Keri Godina outlined benefits of youth sports programs to students and asked why the fee was raised to such an unattainable amount, and how the board came up with those numbers.
“Who do the schools belong to if not the community?” Godina asked.
Elsie Hopkins, who represented adults who use the district’s facilities, particularly women’s volleyball, pointed out the social aspects of community sports and said with the fee hike many former sponsors cannot afford to sponsor a team.
Chaffee County United Youth Soccer organizer Scott McFarland presented a list of other area communities that have lower or no fees, including Buena Vista, Leadville and Gunnison. He said, “The policy voted in vastly doesn’t coincide with neighboring communities. We would like you guys to consider other options.”
Current Salida High School basketball player Myles Godina said that if he had not had access to gym time as a youth player, he would not be able to compete at his current level.
Board President Jennifer Visitacion thanked the group for coming to the meeting and “having your voices heard.”
She said the board had already added a discussion item to the agenda to revisit the facility fee policy in light of feedback the district has received.
In other public comment, Transportation Director Evalyn Parks, on behalf of the staff appreciation committee, presented cards and posters created by district staff and students for School Board Appreciation Day.
In guest reports, members of Family & Youth Initiatives’ Extraordinary Teen Council reported on the group’s activities.
ETC members Bella Kintgen and Sydney Johnson spoke about the group’s organized teen nights, which include Chaffee Shuttle transportation for teens, and its efforts toward creating Teen Wellness vouchers in collaboration with Solvista Health.
Each voucher entitles a teen to two sessions with a Solvista therapist.
Johnson said a stigma comes with mental health issues, and vouchers are a way to break down those boundaries.
Dibby Olson of FYI said so far about 50 teens have taken advantage of the program.
The board congratulated the teen council on its success.
CMC reports progress
Rachel Pokrandt of Colorado Mountain College gave an update on progress made in establishing a CMC presence in Salida, including recent lease of 202 N. F St., which will be CMC’s storefront location in Salida.
She said the new location will take several months to set up and staff and anticipated it will be ready to open to the public in April.
New positions will need to be filled for CMC in Salida, including an associate dean for academic and student affairs, enrollment services specialist/front desk, business and internship instructor and liaison, math faculty and an adjunct instructors in all disciplines. Several other positions will be shared with the Leadville campus.
Pokrandt said work is progressing in developing academic programs for Salida, including nursing, early childhood education and business and education four-year degree programs.
She said CMC is also working with Salida SteamPlant to create a film series.
Within the larger CMC community, Pokrandt said in lieu of a new trustee position, which cannot occur for four years, the board of trustees decided to create a trustee ex-officio advisory member position to represent Salida in the interim.
The two-year renewable position would not be a voting member but would be a seat at the table to represent Salida’s interests.
Leadville trustee Bob Hartzell will represent Salida as a voting member.
Locally, Pokrandt said CMC will begin considering proposals submitted for the college’s building and land in Buena Vista Jan. 29.
She said the college wants the community to feel like something will happen there that will benefit the community.
The board heard department manager reports and principal reports before moving on to discussion items.
During a discussion on capital projects, Superintendent David Blackburn advised the board to focus on essential capital projects such as building maintenance and use the bulk of the budgeted $300,000 for land acquisition for future district growth.
A discussion on the facility fee increase and public feedback since its implementation included input from former school board member Dan Short and Salida Parks and Recreation Director Mike “Diesel” Post.
The board discussed the need to address costs of maintaining a facility use area such as a gym, including cleaning, lights, restocking bathrooms and having a district staff member on premises during use.
While access to school facilities was easier in the past, the school safety climate is different today, necessitating a district presence while the building or facility is in use, Visitacion said.
Post said it was prudent to look at fees and recover costs.
At present, “this town needs more roofs over big spaces, and the school district is the only place that has them,” he said.
District Business Manager Shiela Moore agreed that people who pay taxes help support the school district’s programs to educate children and facilities to house district opportunities.
“Tax dollars are maxed out on general operations,” Moore said. “We aren’t making more money to take care of facilities. We need to pass on the extra costs to users.”
Short, who was a member of the board when the facilities fee was first visited 10 years ago, said maybe they were too zealous in the past and perhaps the changes are too severe.
Post said even if the city had a new facility, there would still be fees for facility use.
The board tabled an action item on recommended salary schedules for the district technology director and business director until next month, and an action item on smoking had already been removed from the agenda
The board will next meet Feb. 11.
