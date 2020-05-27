A woman and a girl sustained minor injuries following a plunge down a 1,000-foot cliff Wednesday in Chaffee County.
Their car drove off CR 321 above Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort just before 2 p.m.
The vehicle went down about 1,000 feet before coming to rest, Chaffee County Fire Protection District Chief Robert Bertram said.
Master Trooper Gary Cutler, Colorado State Patrol public information officer, said the driver was uninjured and was able to walk up to the roadway, but the child sustained lacerations and was carried.
Both were transported by ambulance to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
Colorado State Patrol, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Chaffee County Fire Protection District and Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene.
Cutler said no other information was available since the matter was turned over to the sheriff’s office for investigation.
