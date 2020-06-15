Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve announced in a press release it will implement Phase 2 of its reopening plan Wednesday to further increase recreational access.
The park implemented Phase 1 June 3, which reopened access to:
• Dunes parking area and dunefield access.
• Medano Pass Primitive Road, including established campsites on a first-come, first-served basis.
• All trails: Mosca Pass, Montville Nature, Sand Sheet Loop, Wellington Ditch, Dunes Overlook, Sand Ramp, Medano Lake and Music Pass.
• All picnic areas: Mosca Creek, Sand Pit and Castle Creek.
• Entrance Station, including collection of entrance fees.
Phase 2 will reopen access to:
• Pinon Flats Campground Loop 1 and Loop 2, including restroom facilities.
• Overnight backcountry access in the national park, including the dune field and sites along the Sand Ramp Trail.
Visitors’ reservations will be honored for the Pinon Flats Campground. Visitors will be able to make reservations up to the day of arrival. Only online payments and reservations will be accepted. Visitors interested in reserving a campsite should visit recreation.gov.
A free backcountry permit can be obtained at the visitor center, daily from 9 a.m. and noon and 2-4 p.m. Permits are first-come, first-serve and cannot be reserved. Permits are limited to six people per permit, no more than two vehicles per group. For more information, visitors should visit the park’s backpacking page at nps.gov/grsa/planyourvisit/backpacking.htm.
With public health in mind, the following facilities or areas remain closed until further notice:
• South Ramada group picnic site in the Mosca Creek Picnic Area.
• Visitor Center interior exhibits, restrooms and the Western National Parks Association park store.
• Pinon Flats Campground Group Loop
While the interior of the visitor center remains inaccessible, park rangers will provide information outside at the visitor center and select merchandise will be sold on site.
The park is following all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local public health guidelines. Park officials encourage the public to follow local health orders, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding, practice proper hand washing, avoid high-risk outdoor activities and wear cloth face masks in crowded areas, especially in the campground and around the visitor center and restroom facilities.
Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on nps.gov/grsa and social media channels. Updates about National Park Service operations will be posted on nps.gov/coronavirus.
