Salida police arrested Angelina Sanchez, 49, Tuesday and charged her with violation of bond conditions after nine dogs were discovered in her possession at a house at 315 Crestone Ave.
Sanchez already faces charges of 15 counts of animal cruelty and six counts of aggravated cruelty after police discovered 15 live dogs, five dead dogs and a dead rabbit at her home at 130 W. 10th St.
Under the terms of her bond agreement, Sanchez was only allowed to have one dog.
Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said an anonymous tip led police to the discovery of the additional animals in Sanchez’s possession at her father-in-law’s Crestone Avenue house.
Police confiscated eight of the dogs and left one in the care of Sanchez’s daughter following the arrest.
The other eight were turned over to Ark-Valley Humane Society for a 14-day evaluation period, after which they will be available for adoption.
Johnson said Sanchez had relinquished rights to 23 dogs from both addresses, making it possible for the Humane Society to put the animals up for adoption as soon as possible.
For more information about rescued dogs available for adoption, visit ark-valleyhumane.org or call 719-395-2737.
Sanchez’s next court appearance is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Sept. 25.
