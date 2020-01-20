Chaffee County commissioners will consider a special event permit for Seven Peaks Music Festival during their meeting at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 Main St.
A public hearing is scheduled for 12:30 p.m., continued from the Dec. 17 meeting. The festival is planned for Sept. 3-7.
During the December meeting Sean O’Connell, a representative from concert organizer Live Nation, requested the county start covering the cost of police and emergency medical services for the concert.
O’Connell said Live Nation recently completed an economic impact study for its 2019 Seven Peaks concert in Buena Vista, which reported the concert brought in $7.3 million overall for the county and $13.7 million for the state.
“The impact for the county and state are significant,” O’Connell said. “The event is a huge benefit, with great sums of money coming in for the county, with virtually no cost to the county. Take into account the impact on the tax base. Growth will continue to increase and help the county.”
He said the concert created 144 jobs and brought in almost $800,000 in taxes.
The festival, however, is not making a profit, O’Connell said. He said they knew it would be a while before the show started making money and they want to continue to develop it, but they were starting to look for ways to cut costs.
In other business the commissioners, convening as the Board of Public Health, will conduct a public hearing at 10:45 a.m. for a request from Jesse Pfalzgraff, 15853 CR 350, Buena Vista, for a variance to the county on-site wastewater treatment system regulations. Pfalzgraff is requesting to reduce the 50-foot setback between a septic tank and a well to 40 feet.
Other items on the agenda include:
- A contract between Chaffee County Visitors Bureau and David Curtis.
- A vote on the 2019 Highway Users Tax Fund.
- A fee waiver request for use of the fairgrounds by Friends of Salida Skateparks.
- A fee waiver request from the Upper Arkansas Conservation District to use the fairgrounds on Jan. 31.
- Resolution 2020-11 approving renewal of the ambulance service license for Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services and issuance of ambulance vehicle permits for its five ambulances.
- A resolution imposing a temporary moratorium on submission, acceptance or processing of applications for development having a residential component within the Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field overlay district, pending consideration of land use code amendments.
- Consideration of sponsoring the 2020 Arkansas River Basin Water Forum.
