The Chaffee County Clerk’s Office remains closed, but many of its functions can be completed online, by telephone or through the mail, County Clerk Lori Mitchell said.
For Department of Motor Vehicle services, visit MyDMV.Colorado.gov for many services. Mitchell said you also can call the county offices, 719-539-4004 for Salida and 719-395-8296 for Buena Vista. Callers may need to leave a message.
For vehicle registration and tag renewals, the clerk’s office is waiving late fees during the period of Gov. Polis’ emergency order, plus 60 days.
Online services are available, and renewal cards and a check can be mailed to Chaffee County Clerk, P.O. Box 699, Salida, CO 81201.
Vehicles must be registered in the county where you live.
Customers who have purchased vehicles from a dealership will need to obtain another temporary permit from the dealership.
Dealers can process dealer resale and duplicate titles via mail, sending titles, documentation and a separate check for $25 for each dealer resale title, $8.20 or $7.20 for each duplicate title, whichever is applicable per DR 2539A.
Those should be sent to Colorado Department of Revenue, VSS/BOC Room 147, P.O. Box 173350, Denver, CO 81217-3350.
Mitchell said in a press release the process and requirements remain the same for dealer resale and duplicate title processing, other than the mode of submission is now by mail only. Dealers may include prepaid FedEx envelopes for expedited returns.
All other dealer title transactions must be sent to the county in which the customer lives. Dealers are asked to submit mortgage mail paperwork via USPS during the COVID-19 closure to ensure that it is delivered.
Transactions sent using UPS, FedEx, etc. that require signatures should not be used at this time, as not all counties are open or receiving mail in this manner. Dealers should call 303-205-5608 with any questions.
To receive the latest information about recording documents, visit chaffeecountyclerk.org.
Recordings can be accepted by mail or e-recording, which is the most efficient.
County recorded documents can also be searched for by signing up through icounty.org.
Call 719-530-5602 or email KGrauer@chaffeecounty.org for more information, or for information on the temporary process for issuing a marriage license.
The next election in Colorado will be the state primary June 30. It will be a vote-by-mail election, with ballots being mailed to all active voters the week of June 8.
To confirm your voter registration, visit govotecolorado.gov or call 719-530-5604.
