Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze canceled the evacuation order for residents of Methodist Estates and Boot Hill subdivision and all other residents who access their homes via CR 108 as well as residents who reside on CR 101, Bear Creek.
The cancellation is effective 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Residents of Methodist Estates and Boot Hill will be asked to check in with sheriff personnel starting at 10 a.m. today and will be required to show valid identification or rapid-tag identification to access their homes.
The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office checkpoint will remain at CR 108. Only residents of Methodist Estates and Boot Hill, as well as service providers, will be allowed into the area.
No other access will be granted into the area; fire personnel, fire activity and dangerous conditions remain.
All residents will be required to check in upon re-entry each time they return home, for safety and accountability reasons.
Residents on CR 101 will be allowed directly to their homes on Wednesday. Fremont County will be moving that checkpoint to the Chaffee/ Fremont County line.
All affected residences will remain on pre-evacuation alert.
What to expect when
you return home
Expect to see certain changes in your neighborhood.
You may see firefighters still working in the area. You’re also likely to see firefighting and structure-protection equipment, including fire engines, pumps, hoses, sprinklers and portable tanks.
Firefighters will be removing equipment from the area when it’s no longer needed, but this process may take a few days.
Use extreme caution on roadways. Fire equipment is still around, and wind-driven ash and dust may make visibility difficult.
For your safety, stay out of recently burned areas.
Fire burns deeply in extremely dry duff layers; weakened trees may fall unexpectedly. Hot spots and ash pits may exist. Ash pits are deep holes in the ground filled with hot ash and embers and are often hard to see.
Smoldering stumps, an occasional torching tree or burning underbrush may still be seen within the existing fire perimeter.
Be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.
Know how to receive and stay aware of the latest news and information on the fire from local media and community resources.
When you return home
Be alert for downed power lines and other hazards.
Check propane tanks, regulators and lines before turning gas on.
Check your residence carefully for hidden embers or smoldering fires.
