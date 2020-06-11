While the Salida Council for the Arts’ monthly Creative Mixers are on hold due to COVID-19 precautions, art lovers can view and purchase art in a virtual version of the mixer’s venue, the Salida SteamPlant Paquette Gallery.
The online gallery is currently displaying realistic nature paintings by 15-year-old wildlife and landscape artist Cody Oldham, according to a press release.
To view the gallery, visit paquettegalleryarts.square.site.
