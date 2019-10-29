Monarch Mountain's 80th anniversary season is off to a promising start, as the ski area announced it will open Friday.
This marks the first time since 1969 Monarch has opened this early, marketing director Dan Bender said, when Monarch opened Oct. 26.
So far in October Monarch has received 28 inches of snow, Bender said, and has a 19-inch base. Bender said he's optimistic the mountain will get more snow before it opens.
Monarch will be open Friday through Sunday as conditions allow, according to a press release.
The Tumbelina, Pioneer and Caterpillar lifts will be open to start, Bender said, with a total of 20 runs accessible. Bender said that represents mostly a mix of green and blue runs.
The rental shop, Sidewinder Saloon, Java Stop, and Elation Sports will also be open, the release said. Adult lift tickets will be $57.
Bender said Monarch opening early represents a way to appreciate passholders and locals who have stuck with Monarch through the years.
Monarch will have a snow report available starting Thursday, Bender said.
