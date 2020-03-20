Members of the National Guard and Colorado Department of Public Health will begin arriving in Chaffee County this weekend to assist local health officials in administering tests for COVID-19.
Testing for the virus, which can cause symptoms of respiratory illness, will take place between noon and 4 p.m. Saturday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, Andrea Carlstrom, county public health director, said in a news release Thursday.
The tests will be administered in a drive-up format “for Chaffee County residents who are symptomatic, fit specific criteria and have a doctor’s order for the test,” Carlstrom said.
“Chaffee County Public Health and Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center are working to identify and contact appropriate patients,” Carlstrom said. “If you are experiencing a cough, fever or shortness of breath, call your provider to discuss testing possibilities and details.
“This event will not take drive-up requests without a doctor’s orders.”
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has said it can test 40 people an hour.
“Please anticipate long wait times,” Carlstrom said.
Carlstrom has asked people be aware of the following if they are seeking testing:
• The first 100 vehicles in the queue will have access to drive-up testing; all other vehicles that arrive after that will be encouraged to seek testing from a private provider. Always call ahead and speak with the health care facility in advance before going there for testing or treatment. There will only be capacity for 100 tests.
• Individuals will drive through a secured area and will remain in their vehicles throughout the entire testing process.
• Be prepared for long wait times. No restrooms will be available. Take water and other items to be comfortable while waiting.
• This is only for people who are symptomatic and have a doctor’s order or who have been added to a list at Chaffee County Public Health or their doctor’s office.
• Again, this testing site is not led by Chaffee County Public Health but rather the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Chaffee County Public Health staff will not be on site due to exercising social distancing.
