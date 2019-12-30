Federal, state and local government offices will observe holiday closures on New Year’s Day.
All federal government offices will be closed New Year’s Day. That includes the Salida Post Office, and there will be no mail delivery.
All Colorado state offices will be closed New Year’s Day.
Chaffee County government offices will be closed both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
City of Salida government offices will close at 3 p.m. New Year’s Eve and remain closed New Year’s Day.
State and national parks will be open to visitors New Year’s Day, but park facilities will be closed.
Banks and other financial institutions as well as many stores will also be closed for the holiday or have shortened hours.
If unsure about a business’s holiday hours, calling ahead is suggested.
