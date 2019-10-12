After consulting with the Decker Fire officials the Fremont County Sheriff’s Department has re-instated a PRE-EVACUATION notice as a precaution for Howard residents in Zones 1 and 2 as of 11:30 am. An existing spot fire in the southeast corner of the Decker Fire in the wilderness area has become more active. Winds from the West are pushing the fire to the East and residents will see increased smoke and activity in that area today.
Aerial resources are assessing the situation and determining the best possible course of action. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
