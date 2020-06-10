by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Chaffee County commissioners voted 2-1 Tuesday, with Commissioner Greg Felt dissenting, to set the county’s short-term rental application fees at $250 for initial application, $150 for the yearly renewal fee and an extra $100 if the county is required to make an inspection.
RPI Consulting told the county in December that the current $500 charge does not achieve 100 percent cost recovery and suggested raising fees to $1,740. It also found only 51 of 271 listed short-term rentals in the county had been registered.
Commissioners voted unanimously Dec. 17 to adopt a two-year phase-in plan for short-term rental fees, allowing owners to pay the original $500 fee anytime during 2019 and 2020, and planned a public hearing in early 2020, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Felt said he voted against the motion because it was a complicated issue, and in the last two years about 60 percent of owners had complied. He said the county should have stuck with the $500 original fee and lowered the renewal fee to $100.
Dan Swallow, director of development services, said Salida charges $470 for initial short-term rental application fees and $270 for renewals, while Buena Vista charges $120 and $70 and Poncha Springs charges $100 and $50.
Swallow said one reason for the discrepancy was municipalities are on central water and wastewater systems, while most units in the county have septic systems and wells, which the county might have to inspect.
Swallow said they also do inspections when a property has a change of use. A residential property used as a short-term rental isn’t considered a change of use, but a downtown commercial unit being used as a rental would be a change of use.
He said most inspections include checking smoke and CO detectors, fire hazards and exits.
Short-term rental owner Dan Jones said during public comments that he had contacted several other nearby counties and found all of them had lower licensing fees.
