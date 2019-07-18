Approximately 400 people gathered at Chaffee County Fairgrounds Friday through Sunday for the 2019 Set Them Free off-roading event.
Set Them Free is a nonprofit organization, founded by Gianni and Betsey Vecchiarelli, that partners with The Hope Academy in Denver and International Justice Organization to rescue and rehabilitate victims of human trafficking.
Gianni said this was the “best event yet,” because the group raised more than $100,000, which was the most money raised in the history of the event.
“We had less attendees than last year, but more attendees than the year before that,” Vecchiarelli said.
“We had so much fun, plus it’s for a good cause,” participant Bob Meakin of Leadville said.
“To see how much energy (Vecchiarelli) had was something else,” he said. “He’s definitely passionate about the cause.”
Vecchiarelli said the proceeds will be donated to the partner organizations.
“The Hope Academy in Denver tries to meet the needs of everyone they come in contact with. So, they assist in finding housing, getting the victims therapy and addressing medical needs,” he said.
“They also have a high school program in which individuals can get their diploma. The academy graduated their first two girls this year.”
The International Justice Organization helps investigate potential human trafficking, then works with law enforcement to do raids and rescue the victims.
“They also work with local authorities to make sure the perpetrators are prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Vecchiarelli said.
“In some countries, where the law isn’t as heavy handed on these offenses, the organization works with local governments to put laws in place to prosecute the criminals appropriately,” he said.
This year, participants at the Set Them Free off-road event could view every off-roading vehicle from stock Jeeps to custom-built rock-crawlers, Vecchiarelli said.
Vendors, meals, live music and camping were available at the fairgrounds, and participants rode local trails of varying difficulties both Saturday and Sunday.
The event ran smoothly, with no injuries and only one incident of a stuck Jeep.
“We just want to thank the town of Salida for hosting us. We love being in Salida,” Vecchiarelli said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.