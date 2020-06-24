The 10th Shakespeare in the Park production has been pushed to June 2021 during Salida ArtWalk weekend, director Devon Kasper said.
Many elements came into play, and although she hoped to move the show to early August, Kasper said there were “still too many snail-paced uncertainties” to go through with it.
According to Gov. Jared Polis’ mandates, even if the show had 10 or fewer actors and crew, social distancing would be required and actors would have to wear masks. Audience members would also be limited.
Kasper said some actors would have felt unsafe participating in the performance, regardless of cast size.
Kasper said August is not an ideal time weatherwise to try to perform outside, with a greater chance of rain and July creating a hot rehearsal environment.
She said she also did not want to risk having the cast and crew put in “countless” hours of effort and energy only for the show to be shut down like Salida High School’s rendition of “Clue.”
Kasper said, while disappointed, she feels “at peace” with her decision.
“We will do the show we want to do with actors galore and an abundant audience next year,” she said.
