Salida officials announced Monday that Avalanche Excavating Inc. will begin road construction today on Fifth Street between Poncha Boulevard and I Street.
Periodic closures are expected at I Street, according to a city press release, but pedestrian access at the Monarch Spur Trail will be maintained when feasible.
The work will include storm drainage, curb and gutter, sidewalk and pavement improvements and is expected to be finished in August.
Avalanche Excavating bid $222,354.25 for the Fifth Street project, part of a $725,019.25 bid for the city’s 2019 street reconstruction project that includes the chamber of commerce parking lot and Wood Avenue between Oak Street and Caldwell Avenue.
