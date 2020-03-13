Due to increased awareness of the effects and spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus, a number of local businesses and organizations are increasing sanitation efforts and implementing certain procedures to contain the disease as much as possible.
Diesel Post, Salida Parks and Recreation director, said the department is closing bathrooms at the Coors Boat Ramp, Alpine Park and the Salida Rotary Scout Hut to prevent possible public health issues.
“We are in close communication with Chaffee County Public Health and will be following their direction as to the management of other facilities,” Post said.
Amy Potts, Salida Regional Library circulation manager, said the library is continuing to operate normally with increased cleaning.
The library director and board of directors are currently working on policies on how the library would proceed in the event of a closure such as restricting operating hours.
Katie Croft, Patio Pancake manager and owner, said although the restaurant has always cleaned its establishment with anti-bacterial materials, they are now taking extra precautions in their day-to-day activities.
The restaurant is strict in its policy of forbidding employees from coming in to work when sick. She said times like this are hard on local food establishments that cannot offer sick pay.
Andre Harris, Salida McDonald’s general manager, said the restaurant is continuing with its usual maintenance procedures and cleaning policies, but they will also be increasing their diligence.
“We are making sure now more than ever that the restaurant is as clean as possible,” Harris said.
McDonald’s employees are expected to wash their hands and switch gloves every hour as well as everytime after using the restroom, cleaning the lobby and switching stations. Procedures are already in place to prevent employees from working while sick.
According to a press release from Walmart, after receiving word that an associate in Kentucky tested positive for COVID-19, representatives consulted with health experts and reinforced their cleaning and sanitation protocol. Their stores will remain open.
All Walmart locations are encouraging employees who feel unable or uncomfortable to work in stores to stay at home.
Walmart is waiving their attendance occurrence policy through the end of April, but they are asking employees to call in ahead of time.
In a press release, Monarch Mountain said because no specific risks have been identified at the mountain, normal operations will continue.
“We are passionate about our outdoor activities and wish to see those opportunities continue,” said ski area spokesperson, Allie Stevens. “We are working diligently toward minimizing risk and addressing the concerns of our guests, employees and community.”
The press release reported mountain staff is working closely with Chaffee County, State of Colorado government authorities and Colorado Ski Country USA to assess the virus.
Employees and guests are urged to follow the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization’s recommendations for prevention of spread.
Monarch employees will be required to stay home with sick pay if they are showing symptoms. Stevens said Monarch is encouraging other local businesses to also offer sick pay to prioritize the health and wellbeing of employees and patrons.
A representative for Columbine Manor Care Center said that they were currently turning away visitors for the safety of their residents.
The Mountain Mail editor and publisher Merle Baranczyk said the newspaper is making sure its front office and distribution staff is maintaining good hygiene, keeping a distance of six feet during in-person interactions and washing hands consistently.
Reporters and advertising staff are encouraged to work by email or phone.
