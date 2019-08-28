The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning through 8 p.m. today for the Upper Arkansas Valley, including Chaffee and Lake counties and the Sawatch and Mosquito mountains.
West winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph and a relative humidity as low as 8 percent are predicted.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and high temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Sheriff John Spezze said the NWS recommends restricting open burning during Red Flag days.
For current information about open burning and other fire restrictions in Chaffee County, visit chaffeesheriff.org/fire-restrictions/.
