The Collegiate Peaks Chorale announced it will begin rehearsing for its Christmas concert at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19 under the direction of Brandon Chism.
Rehearsals will take place each Monday at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave. in Buena Vista, a press release stated.
The chorale is composed of both men and women, and no audition is required.
Christmas concerts will be performed at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 and 3 p.m. Dec. 14 at Mountain Heights Baptist Church in Buena Vista and 3 p.m. Dec. 15 at First Presbyterian Church in Salida.
