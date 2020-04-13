The Park County Coroners Office can confirm that a 39 year old male resident of Florida died from COVID-19 at a residence in the county on April 11, 2020. Park County Public Health conducted a disease tracing investigation and have determined that the risk to Park County Citizens is low.
We remind you to follow recommended guidelines for social distancing, using a face cover in public and stay at home unless absolutely necessary to leave.
For more information on COVID-19 please visit: http://parkco.us/755/Coronavirus-Disease-2019-COVID-19
From our sister paper The Flume at www.theflume.com
