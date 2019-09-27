Salida High School students learned Thursday they are eligible to register to vote as young as age 16 in the state of Colorado following passage of the Colorado Votes Act, which was signed into law Aug. 1.
The law allows voters who will turn 18 by the date of the general election to participate in the process leading up to the election.
The next general election will be Nov. 3, 2020, meaning that some 16- and 17-year-olds are currently eligible to register to vote in the 2020 election.
Those who do register will be able to participate in the primaries leading up to the 2020 election, at the age of 17.
The League of Women Voters sponsored the presentation, organized by Diane Lively, which included information about the League from Cheryl Brown-Kovacic and a walk-through of the process of registering to vote online or on paper by Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell.
Mitchell said statistics show that those who start voting at an early age remain voters for the rest of their lives.
She also pointed to the need for the young to vote. A handout she gave to students stated that in 2014 in Cook County, Illinois, under a similar law, 17-year-olds who turned 18 by Election Day were given the right to vote in primaries, and “their turnout exceeded their parents’ turnout and many other demographics in their first-ever election.”
Mitchell said Colorado is second only to Minnesota in young voter participation.
Brown-Kovacic told students about the role of the League of Women Voters as a nonbiased point of information for elections.
She said the effort to reach young voters is part of the League’s objective to educate voters and make it as easy as possible to participate in the election system.
“This is a critical time,” she said, adding there are impacts on young people’s lives that didn’t affect previous generations.
“Lots of young people are getting involved in politics,” she said.
To register to vote, visit www.govotecolorado.com. A valid Colorado driver’s license or identification card is necessary in order to register.
