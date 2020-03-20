Chaffee County Public Health will hold its second weekly live online/virtual town hall meeting on COVID-19 at 12:30 p.m. today.
The meeting can be accessed by logging into the COVID-19 Chaffee County Facebook page at facebook.com/COVID19ChaffeeCounty/ or go to the home Chaffee County Government page at chaffeecounty.org and follow the online ZOOM meeting instructions on the far right column of the home page.
The public can ask questions about the Standing Chaffee County Public Health Order related to COVID-19, which was issued Tuesday by Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom.
The order states:
Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH) anticipates that, due to the contagiousness of the COVID-19 virus and the fact that numerous travelers from around the world visit our area, Chaffee County will see cases of the virus and its transmission within the community. Developing social distancing policies prior to an extensive outbreak has been a proven means of helping to contain COVID-19 outbreaks.
CCPH recommends that without appropriately responding to the illness, including canceling and postponing public events, restricting social gatherings to 10 people or less, numbers of cases within Chaffee County will rise, which may result in serious illness or death for certain members of the community and will have the effect of interrupting the functioning of the community, will overwhelm the capacity of the local health care system and the ability to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, a large surge in the number of persons with COVID-19 can compromise the ability of the health care system particularly in the high-country counties currently affected by community transmission to deliver necessary health care to the public.
The limitations on business activities, large gatherings and use of social distancing decreases the risk of COVID-19 transmission to our most vulnerable populations and is especially important for people who are over 60 years old and those with chronic health conditions due to their higher risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19. This order will reduce the likelihood that many individuals will be exposed to COVID-19 at a single event and will therefore slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.
Chaffee County public health director has the duty to investigate and control the causes of epidemic or communicable diseases and conditions affecting public health and to establish, maintain, and enforce isolation and quarantine, and in pursuance thereof, and for this purpose only, to exercise physical control over property and over the persons of the people within the jurisdiction of the agency as the agency may find necessary for the protection of the public health.
This order shall apply to all unincorporated areas of Chaffee County, Colorado and all incorporated (municipal) areas that do not have their own public health agency: city of Salida, town of Poncha Springs and town of Buena Vista.
Key elements of the order are:
Events: All Chaffee County public and private events, to include but not limited to: any gatherings in bars, restaurants, theaters, gyms, spas, pools and hot springs are suspended until April 7, 2020. Additionally, the following events shall be limited, as follows:
• All public and private events and gatherings are limited to 10 people or less. The Chaffee County community is strongly directed to limit activity outside of the household, engage in social distancing and to only participate in social gatherings through online forums and formats.
• Chaffee County retail establishment (such as grocery stores, pharmacies, hardware stores, food pantries, etc.) are strongly encouraged to follow Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) guidance to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in the community. Such guidance includes establishing curbside pickup for customers, encouraging social distancing between customers, establishing limits for customers within the store dependent on size of retail establishment that encourages social distancing, and increased hygienic practices.
• All short-term lodging, including but not limited to hotels, motels, short-term rentals (30 days or less), bed and breakfast establishments, lodges and retreats shall minimize operations unless authorized by writing by the public health director for emergency or quarantine purposes or to provide lodging for essential personnel or for other emergency travel or lodging purposes, such as travel and lodging purposes not for leisure.
All short-term lodging establishments shall follow CDPHE guidelines for minimizing the spread of COVID-19. This prohibition shall not apply to the use of these facilities at the time of this declaration as a long-term residence.
• All public transportation is considered an event and public transportation services will work with the public health director to implement best practices to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
• Visitors of Chaffee County are directed to return home and persons considering visiting Chaffee County should remain home to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
• Use of school facilities for public benefit shall be at permission and consultation of the public health director.
• Publicly scheduled meetings for the county shall take place virtually, allowing the public to participate online or via teleconference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.