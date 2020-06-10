Salida Regional Library will host a live, virtual Mad Science of Colorado show, “Frozen Fiery Fairy Tale Event,” at 10 a.m. today.
Participants may access the show on a computer or smart device via Zoom.
The event will follow a family-friendly fairy tale full of adventure and hands-on science experiments, a press release stated. Participants will need baking soda, vinegar, dish soap and optional food coloring to complete the experiments at home.
To join the event, visit zoom.us/j/98257284942?pwd=N1N3RmZrMzZXYnBHWGpEUkx4RkxqZz09. The user ID is 982 5728 4942 and the password is 214038.
For easy access, the Zoom link will also be available at salidalibrary.org and on the library Facebook page.
The event is free and designed for kids ages 3-12, but all ages are welcome to participate. Registration is not required.
While the event is live, it will be recorded for future viewing on the library’s YouTube channel.
For questions or more information, call the library at 719-539-4826 or visit salidalibrary.org or the library’s Facebook page.
