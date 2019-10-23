Snow, heavy at times, is in the forecast tonight and Thursday – especially in the Decker Fire, Salida and Monarch areas.
The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook Tuesday, calling for heavy snow and low temperatures.
Steve Hodanish, forecaster with the NWS Pueblo office, said sunny skies will exist during the day, but there is an 80 percent chance of snow, possibly heavy, tonight in the Decker Fire area.
At the top of the mountains near the Decker Fire, snow accumulation could be as high as 5-6 inches, Hodanish said.
Amounts could vary at different elevations, he said.
“The heaviest snow will likely fall across the Pikes Peak region and the Sangre de Cristo and Wet mountains with amounts of 6 to 14 inches possible across the mountain locations,” the NWS reported.
Temperatures in the Decker Fire area will be in the 20s tonight, with winds of 20-25 mph.
Temperatures will remain in the 20s Thursday morning with windy conditions and a 70 percent chance of snow. New accumulation of 1-3 inches is possible, Hodanish said.
The outlook lasts from today until Monday and includes Chaffee, Fremont, Lake, Saguache and Teller counties, the Sangre de Cristo and La Garita mountains and the San Luis Valley.
Light snow or flurries are possible today across the Sawatch Range, but little accumulation is expected.
Near the mountains, travel impacts could exist from tonight into Thursday morning.
Salida’s forecast calls for an 80 percent chance of snow tonight and a 70 percent chance Thursday morning. Overall snow accumulation could be 3-4 inches.
Forecasts for the Monarch area call for similar conditions, but with wind up to 25 mph and wind chill values between 0 and 10 degrees.
Heavy snow could impact western and central Fremont County, “with amounts ranging from 2 to 8 inches with the heaviest amounts near the mountains and across the Palmer Divide and Raton Ridge,” the Weather Service reported. The southwest mountains and the San Luis Valley could see 1-3 inches of snow.
These amounts “are prone to change as the exact storm track and strength bears some uncertainty,” the outlook states.
Over the weekend, the forecast for Salida calls for sunny and clear skies with highs in the 50s-60s, and highs for the Monarch area are forecast to be in the upper 30s to low 40s.
However, “unsettled weather” is in the forecast for Sunday and Monday, as another storm system approaches the area, the Weather Service stated.
