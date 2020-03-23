Salida City Council voted unanimously in a special meeting Friday to challenge Chaffee County residents to help fund Chaffee County Community Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund.
The challenge grant opportunity would match, dollar for dollar, any charitable donation community members make up to $25,000.
Collectively, the grant is anticipated to raise more than $100,000 in assistance for the local workforce. Joseph Teipel, foundation executive director, said the organization has no doubts that the challenge grant will be matched or even surpassed.
The grant will provide temporary relief to individuals and families impacted by COVID-19 and its economic effects on the county workforce. Initial estimates indicate as many as 5,000 workers may be economically impacted. The program will work with Chaffee County Department of Human Services.
Council and Mayor P.T. Wood are asking local and county government members to give as well as residents if they can.
“The hardworking people of Salida and Chaffee County will need to come together if we are to keep our community strong,” Wood said. “This grant program, in partnership with the Chaffee County Community Foundation, will provide desperately needed assistance to the people that make our community run. Now is the time for Salidans to help our friends, neighbors and coworkers.”
A press release said Chaffee County Department of Human Services should be considered the first resource for anyone seeking financial assistance. Those who do not qualify for such assistance can apply to the Emergency Response Fund.
Qualification of applications will be decided on a case-by-case basis by the foundation.
Applicants can be eligible for up to $200 per resident or $600 every month. Assistance is limited to $1,200 per household annually.
Salida City Council also unanimously voted to immediately donate $3,000 from its Donor Advised Fund to local nonprofits. The money was originally intended to be held for later in the year, but council decided it was necessary for organizations to receive funding sooner than later.
City staff and Chaffee County Community Foundation will provide more information in the coming days. To donate, visit chaffeecommunity.org or call Teipel at 719-204-5071.
